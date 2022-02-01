Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Accuray in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accuray’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

ARAY has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $331.85 million, a PE ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. Accuray has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $6.01.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.44 million for the quarter. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%.

In other Accuray news, SVP Jesse Chew sold 6,130 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $28,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 6,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $30,973.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Accuray by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

