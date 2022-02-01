Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Cronos Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cronos Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.24 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

CRON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $3.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

