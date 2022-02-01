Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Stora Enso Oyj’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

SEOAY has been the topic of several other research reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Danske raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stora Enso Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

Shares of SEOAY stock opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

