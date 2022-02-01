Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “SEK 235” Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VOLV.B. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 price target on Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a SEK 180 price target on Volvo in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on Volvo in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 price objective on Volvo in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 311 price objective on Volvo in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of SEK 236.14.

Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

