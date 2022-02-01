Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OGI. dropped their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.62.

Shares of OGI stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $446.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%. The business had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.13 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

