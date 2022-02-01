Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s FY2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

ADC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.91.

NYSE ADC opened at $65.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.42. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 17.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,115,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,648,000 after purchasing an additional 165,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 39.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,022,000 after purchasing an additional 181,158 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 23.0% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at about $1,522,000.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.55%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

