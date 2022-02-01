Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.58.

NYSE CFG opened at $51.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.15.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

