Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Northrop Grumman Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northrop Grumman in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $5.90 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.60 EPS.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.18.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $369.90 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $287.60 and a 52-week high of $408.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $380.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 22.07%.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.