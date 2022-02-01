Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 500 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $14,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:HSON opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.89 million, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.38. Hudson Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSON. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

