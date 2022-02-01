Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Update

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

JRSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jerash Holdings (US) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $6.31. 3,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,157. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.76. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $9.20.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.71 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

