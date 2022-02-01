Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 31,993 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 931,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $95,811,000 after acquiring an additional 80,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Erste Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

AMD stock opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $137.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.88.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 469,534 shares of company stock worth $69,590,472. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.