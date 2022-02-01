Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Maximus by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Maximus by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Maximus by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,088 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,329,000 after buying an additional 63,301 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Maximus by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,787,000 after buying an additional 157,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS opened at $77.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day moving average is $82.46. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $504,507.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $787,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

