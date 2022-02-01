Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Altria Group stock opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

