Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) PT Lowered to GBX 2,550

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,800 ($37.64) to GBX 2,550 ($34.28) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($33.75) to GBX 2,320 ($31.19) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($37.64) to GBX 2,600 ($34.96) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.12) to GBX 2,290 ($30.79) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($32.27) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($33.61) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,443.33 ($32.85).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,940 ($26.08) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,020.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,531.55. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of GBX 1,838 ($24.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,363 ($45.21).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.88%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,295 ($30.86) per share, for a total transaction of £413.10 ($555.39). Also, insider Doug Webb purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.87) per share, with a total value of £51,825 ($69,675.99). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $17,413,810.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.