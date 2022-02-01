JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) a GBX 3,100 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.68) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.74) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.37) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.43) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.37) to GBX 3,400 ($45.71) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,556 ($47.81).

LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,163.50 ($42.53) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £72.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,820.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,709.13. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,478 ($33.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,242 ($43.59).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.72) per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

