Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 30,121 Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,180,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,593,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.82. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $118.14.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $385,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,206,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,702 shares of company stock worth $7,325,237 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

