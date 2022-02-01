Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 466.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 88,365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 206.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 174,323 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $2,565,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 110.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $213,929.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 281,851 shares of company stock valued at $13,703,863 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASO shares. Wedbush started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.