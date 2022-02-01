Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,155 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Credicorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Credicorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Credicorp by 43.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Credicorp by 125.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $143.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.75. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $88.67 and a 52 week high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $680.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.02 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

