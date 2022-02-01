Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.07.

NYSE:MMC opened at $153.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.93 and a 200 day moving average of $160.26. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.97 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

