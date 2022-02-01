Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 15,500 Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,840,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,623,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $905,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries stock opened at $94.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.13 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.40.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

In other news, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amelia Huntington purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

