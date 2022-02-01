Jump Financial LLC Sells 19,823 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,823 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Magnite by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Magnite by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Magnite by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGNI. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

MGNI opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.84 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

