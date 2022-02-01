Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Raymond James

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.21.

Shares of JNPR opened at $34.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.38, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $36.03.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $173,815.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,220 shares of company stock worth $1,347,817. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.

