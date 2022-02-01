Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the December 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE JP traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.76. 53,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,716. Jupai has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Jupai alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JP. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Jupai during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupai in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jupai by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Jupai Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of wealth and asset management services. It focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Jupai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.