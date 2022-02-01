Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the December 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE JP traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.76. 53,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,716. Jupai has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JP. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Jupai during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupai in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jupai by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Jupai Company Profile

Jupai Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of wealth and asset management services. It focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

