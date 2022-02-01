JustBet Hits Market Cap of $212,514.16 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. JustBet has a market cap of $212,514.16 and approximately $109.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00050924 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,787.33 or 0.07156569 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,940.15 or 0.99980409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00051647 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00053852 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

