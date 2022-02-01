Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Gap Down to $95.75

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $95.75, but opened at $93.80. Kaiser Aluminum shares last traded at $97.30, with a volume of 16 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -342.22%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $76,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $105,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,950 shares of company stock valued at $409,127 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7,420.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

