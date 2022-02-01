Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $102.14 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $102,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Workday by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Workday by 28.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 98,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,526,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Workday by 46.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Workday by 4.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $253.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,811.53, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.68. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $217.60 and a one year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total transaction of $168,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.29.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

