Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100,492 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $142,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIN opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.87. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,274 shares of company stock worth $115,113 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

