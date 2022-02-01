Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 628,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,118,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at about $1,496,432,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,318,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,843,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,485,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.32. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GLBE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

