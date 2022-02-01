Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,894 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $84,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 4.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Datadog by 6.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Datadog by 6.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.28, for a total transaction of $1,330,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $55,916,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,844,709 shares of company stock valued at $320,112,769 over the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.84.

Datadog stock opened at $146.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,043.57 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

