Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 427 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $451.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $463.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $372.70 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

