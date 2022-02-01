KeeperDAO (ROOK) 1-Day Volume Hits $526,878.00

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $68.44 million and approximately $526,878.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for $110.81 or 0.00288238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00043826 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00116284 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

ROOK is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

