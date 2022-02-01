Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,100 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the December 31st total of 221,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.7 days.

Shares of KELTF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

