Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.61 EPS

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

NYSE KMPR opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.91. Kemper has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In related news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.71 per share, for a total transaction of $28,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kemper stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Kemper worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

