Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.50

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.50 and last traded at $56.43, with a volume of 63083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.34.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.60.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a yield of 12.2%. This is an increase from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Kenon by 26.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kenon by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 111,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Kenon by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

