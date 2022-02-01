Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

KDP stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.54. 70,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,637,124. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $177,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 175,513 shares of company stock worth $6,441,619 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 143,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.