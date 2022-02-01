KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of KeyCorp have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2021 results reflect the impacts of higher fee income and fall in provisions. The company’s inorganic growth efforts and continued focus on improving fee income are likely to keep supporting financials. However, relatively lower interest rates might continue to weigh on margin growth, thus hurting the top line to some extent in the near term. Elevated operating costs, on the back of technology upgrades and strategic acquisitions, might hurt bottom-line growth. Nonetheless, an increase in loans and deposit balances are expected to further aid KeyCorp’s top-line growth. Its enhanced capital deployments indicate solid balance sheet and liquidity positions.”

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.76.

KeyCorp stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.84 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.