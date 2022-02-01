KeyCorp Weighs in on United Rentals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for United Rentals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $5.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $27.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $29.00 EPS.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on URI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.17.

NYSE:URI opened at $320.12 on Monday. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $245.00 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.87.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.