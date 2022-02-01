Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) vs. Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Critical Analysis

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kidpik and Vipshop’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidpik N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vipshop $15.61 billion 0.40 $905.28 million $1.25 7.45

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than Kidpik.

Profitability

This table compares Kidpik and Vipshop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidpik N/A N/A N/A Vipshop 4.80% 18.86% 10.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kidpik and Vipshop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vipshop 0 7 2 0 2.22

Vipshop has a consensus target price of $21.30, suggesting a potential upside of 128.79%. Given Vipshop’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vipshop is more favorable than Kidpik.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.0% of Vipshop shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vipshop beats Kidpik on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. is an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company. It offer mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits which are curated based on each member’s style preferences. The company also sell branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website. Kidpik Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous. It cooperates with domestic and overseas brand agents and manufacturers. The company was founded by Ya Shen and Xiao Bo Hong on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

