Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €100.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($111.24) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($121.35) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($107.87) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €102.92 ($115.64).

FRA:KGX opened at €81.28 ($91.33) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €94.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €90.83. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($91.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

