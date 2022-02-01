Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kion Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

