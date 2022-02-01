Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,653 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,888.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $93.43 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.24.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.