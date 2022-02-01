Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 367,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 108,788 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at $1,991,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 57.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 605.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. 26.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSBD opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $96.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

