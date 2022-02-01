Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $477,000 Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $1,474,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 96.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 618,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,869,000 after acquiring an additional 303,033 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 123.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 255,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,578,000 after acquiring an additional 141,240 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 73,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the period.

Shares of JMBS opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average is $52.89. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75.

