Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $582,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 82,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.