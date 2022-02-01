Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases 31,388 Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 96.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,388 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $555,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 181,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,991,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,418 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,905,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

