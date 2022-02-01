Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Raised by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 11.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 16.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Lam Research by 672.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,217,000 after buying an additional 32,396 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 1,135.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 85,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,858,000 after buying an additional 78,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

LRCX stock opened at $589.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $486.92 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $673.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.63. The firm has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

