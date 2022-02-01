Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $33.00 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lam Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $33.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $34.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LRCX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

Lam Research stock opened at $589.92 on Monday. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $486.92 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $673.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,438,927,000 after purchasing an additional 76,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,491 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

