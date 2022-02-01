Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Landstar System in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LSTR. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.60.

Shares of LSTR opened at $160.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.59 and its 200 day moving average is $166.46. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $138.30 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

