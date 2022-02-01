Largo (TSE:LGO) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Largo (TSE:LGO) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$11.40 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Largo in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of LGO stock opened at C$10.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.84. The stock has a market cap of C$687.39 million and a P/E ratio of 19.85. Largo has a 1-year low of C$9.39 and a 1-year high of C$22.96.

Largo (TSE:LGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$67.82 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Largo will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

