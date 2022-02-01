Lazard (LAZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.97 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lazard to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lazard alerts:

NYSE:LAZ opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Lazard has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.